Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

