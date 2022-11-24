Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.07.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE DIS opened at $98.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
