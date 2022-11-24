Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $98.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 111,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 744,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.