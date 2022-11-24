Wedbush Weighs in on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOFI. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after acquiring an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

