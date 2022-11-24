Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globant (NYSE: GLOB):

11/21/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $291.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $248.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $303.00 to $240.00.

10/12/2022 – Globant is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. 232,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Globant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

