Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in IDEX by 23.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in IDEX by 9.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $918,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

IDEX Stock Performance

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 227,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,750. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.