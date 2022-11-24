Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $22.83 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

Linde stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.86. The company had a trading volume of 954,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

