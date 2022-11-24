Weitz Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 2.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AON worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $56,558,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

