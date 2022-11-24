Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,243 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,890,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,542,070. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.