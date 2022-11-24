Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,058,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,511 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,569,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.76, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.