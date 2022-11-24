Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.69.
Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of WELL opened at $69.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
