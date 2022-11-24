Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 217.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 3,251,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

