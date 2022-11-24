WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $40.68 million and $707,049.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00466262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025547 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018125 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

