Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.80 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

