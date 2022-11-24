Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.3 %

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

