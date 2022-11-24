Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.3 %
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.