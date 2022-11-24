William John Kelly Sells 6,069 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $19,906.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,539.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $25,237.44.

On Tuesday, October 18th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $22,852.80.

On Wednesday, September 21st, William John Kelly sold 984 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $3,827.76.

On Monday, August 29th, William John Kelly sold 1,367 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $5,235.61.

On Thursday, August 25th, William John Kelly sold 1,026 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $4,237.38.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

NYSE RBOT opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

