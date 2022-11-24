Wirtual Trading Down 8.6% This Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $77,671.94 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

