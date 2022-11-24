WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.64. 10,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,369. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

