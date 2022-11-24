WisdomTree (WT) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare WisdomTree to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WisdomTree and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Competitors 455 1991 2154 49 2.39

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 4.27%. Given WisdomTree’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares WisdomTree and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $304.32 million $49.80 million 9.35 WisdomTree Competitors $6.83 billion $1.43 billion 18.33

WisdomTree’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree’s peers have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96% WisdomTree Competitors 1.66% 16.36% 5.34%

Summary

WisdomTree peers beat WisdomTree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.