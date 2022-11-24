Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Purchases $182,080.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOLF. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.06.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

