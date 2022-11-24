Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Purchases $182,080.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
