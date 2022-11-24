WOO Network (WOO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.82 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $140.53 million and $14.82 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,424,864 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

