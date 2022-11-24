X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.40. Approximately 2,041,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 163,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 111.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 68,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 30,566,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767,000 shares during the last quarter.

