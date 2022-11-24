Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.20 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

