XSGD (XSGD) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004426 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $56.33 million and $795,572.24 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,721,051 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

