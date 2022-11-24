Zcash Price Reaches $43.27 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $43.27 or 0.00260224 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $682.45 million and $49.00 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00088985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,772,012 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

