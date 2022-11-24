Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,603 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $206,666.82.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 410,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

