Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading 32.2% Higher

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 32.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $4.56. 10,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 905% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Up 32.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

