1,248 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $458.33. 1,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,010. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.