19,000 Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 115,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

nLIGHT stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

