1irstGold (1GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $64.35 or 0.00388946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $4,182.60 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.38 or 0.08444199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00482977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.24 or 0.29632638 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

