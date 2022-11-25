1peco (1PECO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,233.53

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. 1peco has a market capitalization of $174.38 million and approximately $1,233.53 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1peco has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One 1peco token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00007033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

