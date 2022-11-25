1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Position Increased by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,920 shares during the period. 1stdibs.Com comprises 2.7% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,329. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

