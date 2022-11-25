20,016 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FBP opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

