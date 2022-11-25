21,750 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. 21,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

