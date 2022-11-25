246,500 Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 246,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 1.7 %

CABA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.53. 311,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anup Marda bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 141,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 212,873 shares of company stock valued at $210,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.