2,500 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $297.93. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

