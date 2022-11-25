2,556 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $183.70. 70,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241,904. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

