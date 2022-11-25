29,188 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

