374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 23,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 52,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

374Water Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 163.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

