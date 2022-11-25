6,241 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 560.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.26. 41,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average is $156.69. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $137.46 and a one year high of $204.88.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

