7,825 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $105.19. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

