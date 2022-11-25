Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $86,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after buying an additional 1,088,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ABT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

