AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 3.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 24,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,228,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of -0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

