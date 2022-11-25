ABCMETA Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,869.98 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $66.05 million and approximately $19,869.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00239596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00066609 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,281.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

