ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

