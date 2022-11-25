Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target Cut to €38.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €43.20 ($44.08) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACXIF. Citigroup cut Acciona from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Grupo Santander lowered Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $180.00 on Monday. Acciona has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $216.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

