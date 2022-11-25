Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

