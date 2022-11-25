Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Down to $76.59

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.59, but opened at $73.78. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 162,593 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

