Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.