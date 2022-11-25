Adshares (ADS) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $438,472.73 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00008596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,057 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.