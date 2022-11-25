Adshares Trading Up 1.4% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00008603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $47.14 million and approximately $383,406.39 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000753 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,058 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.